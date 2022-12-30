YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The two judges who preside over the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District have decided not to approve a rate increase that would have gone toward renovations of the Meander Reservoir — specifically a $48 million renovation of the Meander Reservoir Dam.

The district was asking for an increase in water rates for drinking water supplied to Youngstown, Niles and McDonald.

At a Youngstown City Council meeting in November, chief engineer Mike McNich said the MVSD hasn’t had a rate increase since 2015. He proposed increasing the price of the bulk rate of water it sells to Youngstown by 11 cents per 100,000 gallons every year for the next three years. That amount would have cost individual users each an extra 33 cents per month.

McNich said the dam holding back the Meander Reservoir is over 90 years old and in need of repairs.

A hearing was held on Dec. 21 on the matter. A judgment entry from Judge Ronald Rice and Judge Anthony Donofrio stated, “based upon evidence submitted, the inconsistent financial figures provided, and the best interests of the public, the request is hereby denied.”

The judgment also ordered the district to provide the court with annual audited financial statements for the court to review.