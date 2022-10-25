WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County judge said Tuesday he wants a second competency evaluation for a man accused of shooting someone in the face and then exchanging gunfire with police.

At a status conference in Common Pleas Court for Kevin Mallard, 55, of Youngstown, Judge Ronald Rice told Public Defender Gene Fehr that he wants the evaluation completed quickly.

“If we don’t get it within a week, we’re moving forward,” Judge Rice said.

A previous evaluation found Mallard competent to stand trial. Fehr assured Judge Rice that the evaluation will be done in time.

Mallard is accused of shooting a man June 10 whose car was in front of Mallard’s at a red light at Belmont Avenue and Liberty Street.

The man was shot in the face and is blinded. Police have not commented on a motive for the shooting.

Police responded instantly and tried to stop a vehicle that Mallard was driving. He stopped but opened fire on police, reports said. Police returned fire, wounding Mallard.

Mallard was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center for his injuries before being released to the Mahoning County Jail. He was later transferred to the Trumbull County jail. He appeared in court Tuesday in a wheelchair.

Mallard was originally indicted on counts of attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. A superseding indictment was issued Oct. 13 adding additional charges following an investigation of the police shootout by the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.

Fehr entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to the superseding indictment.