Judge sides with Youngstown firefighters union on keeping battalion chiefs

The city was planning to eliminate three battalion chief positions through attrition -- not filling the position after someone retires

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Tuesday, a Mahoning County judge sided with Youngstown firefighters in their effort to stop the elimination of three battalion chiefs.

Judge John Durkin approved an injunction filed by Ohio’s Service Employment Relations Board to stop the city from eliminating the battalion chiefs through attrition — not filling the position after someone retires.

The injunction will remain in place until an unfair labor practice charge over the issue is heard next month.

A majority of Youngstown City Council members wanted to cut battalion chief positions. Councilman Mike Ray told us in November that if the positions were left open, the city could potentially be sued for not filling them.

Youngstown Firefighters Union President Charlie Smith said their attorney plans to notify the city to promote Capt. Chad Manchester to battalion chief as soon as possible to replace a battalion chief who retired in November.