Judge sentences woman for sex acts with 2 dogs in Youngstown

(WYTV) – A woman learned her sentence Friday after pleading guilty to committing sex acts with two Shih Tzu dogs in Youngstown.

Tiffany Riley pleading to bestiality and animal cruelty.

A judge sentenced her to 90 days of house arrest and ordered her to pay a $750 fine. She will also be prohibited from having pets for life.

Riley’s attorney said the incident occurred while she was “highly intoxicated.”

Police charged Riley after an investigation of a video showing a woman engaging in sex acts with the dogs, one of which was pregnant with puppies. WKBN had contacted investigators after receiving tips about the video.

The charges came after the search of a home on Waverly Avenue, which has since burned down.