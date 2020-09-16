Judge sentences woman for setting fire at Sebring duplex

No one was injured, but firefighters said high winds hampered their efforts to fight the fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A woman charged with starting a Jan. 12 fire that destroyed a Sebring duplex pleaded guilty Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of aggravated arson.

Karlie Hale, 34, of Willard, was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison by Judge Maureen Sweeney after pleading guilty to the charge, a first-degree felony.

In exchange for her plea, another charge of aggravated arson was dropped.

The sentence was jointly recommended by the attorneys and was upheld by Judge Sweeney.

Hale was charged with a fire at a North 16 Street duplex in Sebring.

No one was injured, but firefighters said high winds hampered their efforts to fight the fire.

Assistant Prosecutor Aaron Meilke said if the charge was not so serious, Hale would be a good candidate for mental health court. He asked the judge to keep that in mind when she is eligible for judicial release.

The fire was started after a mattress was set on fire and spread. Hale was arrested after messages she sent to another person.

Hale started the fire because of a domestic dispute, Meilke said.