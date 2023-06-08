LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Wellsville man learned his sentence Thursday after he was convicted of murder charges in Columbiana County.

Columbiana Court of Common Pleas Judge Megan Bickerton sentenced Tyrell Travers, 25, of Wellsville, to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Travers was convicted of multiple felony offenses, including murder and aggravated murder with firearm specifications, for the May 2021 shooting death of Dion McMillon.

McMillon’s body was found in a car near Virginia and Mapletree streets in East Liverpool.