WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County judge sentenced a Newton Falls man who was found with child pornography last year.

Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wyatt McKay sentenced Ronald Kendra to serve five years of supervised probation.

The 76-year-old man was arrested last March after a search of his home on Woodglen Avenue by the Newton Falls Police Department and agents from the Internet Crimes Against Children.

They reported finding “a significant amount of evidence related to child pornography.”

Kendra pleaded guilty in January to four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. His sentencing hearing was reset a few times, so he wasn’t sentenced until Wednesday.