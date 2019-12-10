Judge sentences man who tossed bodily fluids at deputies at Mahoning County Jail

William Brown's attorney told the judge that he has been receiving treatment for a variety of mental illnesses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man with what his lawyer called a history of mental health problems is going back into treatment as part of his sentencing.

William Brown was charged with tossing his own bodily fluids at Sheriff’s deputies inside the Mahoning County Jail last summer.

The Sheriff’s Office detailed four incidents involving Brown in the jail in July.

July 12, Brown threw a cup of urine at a deputy who was collecting food trays, according to a Sheriff’s report. The report states Brown yelled, “Take that b***h! How does that p**s smell?”

Deputies reported that Brown was upset because he wanted to give his food tray to another inmate, but the deputy wouldn’t do so.

Three days later, Brown broke a fire strobe light in his cell by throwing it at a window, reports stated. Water was sent spraying over the cell from a broken sprinkler head.

July 21, Brown reportedly spit at two deputies, hitting one in the face.

Three days after that, Brown spit on another deputy, reports said.

In court Tuesday morning, his lawyer told Judge Maureen Sweeney that Brown had been undergoing counseling but was rearrested three months ago after he suddenly walked away from the treatment center.

“There has been a diagnosis rendered in the past. He’s got psychosis. He’s got PTSD. He’s got a variety of mental illnesses, which they were addressing,” said Attorney Mark Lavelle.

Judge Sweeney sentenced Brown to five years of probation but warned if he failed to continue his treatment, she would send him to prison.