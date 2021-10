SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County Judge Tedd Nesbit sentenced a man to 15 to 35 years in prison following his no-contest plea to the murder of a woman in Sharon last year.

Ezra Daye entered his plea to the third-degree murder charge on Tuesday, according to Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker.

Daye was charged with the murder of 23-year-old Kelli Johnston, who was shot in the head at an apartment in the 500 block of Sherman Ave. in August of 2020.