YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a man to death last September downtown was sentenced Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 11 to 15 years in prison.

Johnny Serrano, 25, received the sentence from Judge Anthony Donofrio following Serrano’s Oct. 19 guilty plea to a charge of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the Sept. 18, 2022, shooting death of Yarnell Green, 32, at Hazel and West Federal streets downtown.

Serrano’s plea came a day after testimony in his trial started. Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of 11 to 15 years while defense attorney Davis Betras argued for a lesser sentence.

Green’s mother, Harriet Blair, told Green, “You took a lot.”

“I thought someday it would go away, but when I wake up — I’m thinking about him. When I go to sleep, I’m thinking about him.”

Police said Green was shot after he and Serrano were kicked out of a downtown bar for arguing.

Prosecutors said Serrano waited for two and a half minutes behind a downtown building for Green and shot him with no warning.

Betras said that Serrano shot Green in self-defense. Betras said Serrano did wait for Green, but he wanted to fight Green, not shoot him. He shot Green when Serrano saw Green reaching for a gun he had, Betras said.

Assistant Prosecutor Martin Hume played a security video of the shooting and the events before it. Hume said the video showed Serrano lying in wait for Green before firing several shots at him.

Police found a gun on Green’s body.

“The laying in wait aspect of this crime is not consistent with someone who wants to fist fight,” Hume said.

Shayla Blair, Green’s sister, said her brother’s death has destroyed her family.

“You took a piece of me I’ll never understand,” she said. “I have to look at his three kids and fill his shoes and have to explain to them while their daddy’s dead.”

Harriet Blair said she did not believe Serrano was afraid of her son.

“You know what you did. You took my baby,” she said.

Betras apologized to Green’s family. He said Serrano was not lying in wait and did not want to shoot Green. He said one of the reasons for the shooting is what he called a culture that says everyone has to have a gun and the legislature for taking away a defendant’s duty to retreat in a situation where force might be used.

“They both had guns in a bar,” Betras said. “That’s wrong, but that’s the culture.”

“This is what happens when you have a culture that loves guns. This is what happens when everybody thinks they have to have a gun because the other guy has a gun.”

Betras said Green’s ex-girlfriend and current girlfriend started arguing in the bar while Serrano was talking to Green’s ex-girlfriend, which Betras said prompted Green to challenge Serrano to a fight.

Serrano’s mistake was not leaving downtown when he was kicked out of the bar, Betras said. Betras said Green drew his gun first, which promoted gasps from Green’s family in the courtroom.

Serrano’s mother, Felicia Little, apologized to the Green family. She said she called the Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts office to see if he was allowed to have a gun because of a juvenile conviction there and the clerk told her she saw nothing that said he could not carry a gun. She said that meant to her that Serrano was allowed to have a gun, which she told him.

Through tears, Serrano apologized to Green’s family.

“I want you to know I had no intention of killing Mr. Green, but I was in fear of my own life,” he said. “I take responsibility for my actions and my bad judgment.”

“I’m not a gang banger or a thug and I’m not a cold-blooded murderer. I ask that you show mercy because I was afraid I was going to die. I’m being punished because I didn’t want to die. I honestly believe I was allowed to carry a gun.”

Judge Donofrio said he does not think Serrano is a bad person but he made a lot of bad decisions that led to a man being killed.

“There’s no doubt this night was the culmination of a lot of bad decisions on the part of both parties, but more undoubtedly more of them by Mr. Serrano,” Judge Donofrio said.

The judge said for him the most important aspect of the case was Serrano waited and then confronted Green. Even though he did not know Green had a gun, Serrano did have one.