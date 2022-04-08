WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who killed his roommate in Liberty Township learned his sentence Friday after taking a plea deal.

Trumbull County Judge W. Wyatt McKay sentenced Felix Olverson, 57, to 15 to 20 years in prison following his guilty plea to amended charges of involuntary manslaughter, having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, having a defaced firearm and tampering with evidence.

In addition to his prison sentence, Olverson was ordered to serve two to five years on probation following his release.

Police say Olverson killed 31-year-old William Bryan Ross, II on Keefer Road in August 2020.

The two men were arguing over finances before police said Olverson shot Ross on the front porch. Olverson then ran away with his dog, but police found him later in nearby woods and arrested him.

Olverson apologized to Ross’ father in court Friday, saying, “I’m sorry, sir.”