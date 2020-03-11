Judge sentences last defendant in Youngstown death, dismemberment case

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The last of four people involved in the dismemberment of Shannon Graves was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Anthony Donofrio handed down the sentence to Andrew Herrmann, 28, who pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to charges of abuse of a corpse, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and an unrelated drug trafficking charge.

Arturo Novoa, 33, who pleaded guilty to killing Graves and dismembering and hiding her corpse, was sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence. His girlfriend, Katrina Layton, 36, is serving an 18-year prison sentence for helping to hide the remains of Graves.

Herrmann’s wife, Michelle Ihlenfeld, pleaded guilty to a drug-related charge in the case and is serving six months in prison.

Graves went missing in February of 2017. Her remains were found in a freezer in July of 2017 in a Campbell home.