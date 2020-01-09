Judge sentences driver in Lake Milton crash that killed two victims

Two weeks after the fatal crash, Gregory Barnhart was involved in another crash in which investigators suspected drug use

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Family and friends of two men killed in a terrible crash last September are still grieving their loss. But tonight, some of them are hoping to begin the healing process now that the man who caused the wreck is on his way to prison.

As Gregory Barnhart sat in court Thursday morning staring straight ahead, family members of his victims came forward, one by one, to speak with the judge.

“Can’t imagine what these good folks have been put through by what occurred in this case,” said Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

Barnhart pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Bill Mounts and Brad Ronci on Sept. 28.

Prosecutors have said Barnhart was high on drugs when the truck he was driving slammed into a van along Route 534 in Milton Township.

Ronci, a passenger in the van, was killed instantly, just weeks before he was supposed to get married and start a new job.

“I had planned on spending my life with this man, having children with this man and buying a house and living our lives together, and he completely ripped that away from us,” said Kayley Buccini, Ronci’s fiancee.

Mounts, the van’s driver, died later that day at the hospital.

“It brought out emotions in me that I didn’t know were capable of a human being. It was just so cruel and it just changed me forever. It changes who you are and it’s changed my family and Bradley’s family too,” said Lesley Mounts, Bill’s daughter.

Ironically, Barnhart had been released from prison on a drug and weapons conviction just six weeks before the crash.

He was also involved in another accident two weeks later, where he was charged with OVI and failure to control. One person was hurt.

Judge Krichbaum gave Barnhart a 12 to 15 year sentence, sparing family members from sitting through a trial.

“Yeah, it’s a little easier that it’s over and said done now. So now we can start healing the right way because it’s been pretty tough,” said James Serenko, Bill’s nephew.

“We wanted it done and over with. Today was that chance but it just doesn’t feel any different. It doesn’t bring my son back,” said Tammi Petrosky, Ronci’s mother.

As part of his sentence, Barnhart is losing his driving privileges for life. He may also face additional prison time for violating probation from the earlier drug conviction.

Barnhart has been booked into the Trumbull County Jail 15 times on DUI, burglary, weapons and drug charges dating up until 2014, according to jail records.