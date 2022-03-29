YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio ( WKBN) — A Campbell man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a 2018 shooting death on the East Side.

Myckle Hughes, 24, was sentenced to 22 years in prison by Judge John Durkin after pleading guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery with a firearm specification for the Aug. 18, 2018, shooting death of Sean Bell, 18, of Youngstown.

The sentence was an agreed-upon recommendation by defense attorney Tom Zena and Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Day and was upheld by Judge Durkin.

With tears streaming down his face, Sean Bell Sr., the victim’s father, called his son’s death a “life-changing experience.”

“Sean was on his way to college. He had a prosperous life ahead of him,” the elder Bell said. He said his son wanted to be a cardiologist.

“My family has been broken. This is never going to end.”

“There’s no forgiveness for what happened. There’s a lot of anger in our hearts. We just want to end this chapter of our life.”

Police said Bell was shot in a car on Oak Street Extension and dumped on the road. He was found by police who were first called for a traffic accident.

Police said Bell was killed during a robbery.

Day said he got to know Bell through his family and that Hughes took away a man with a great future ahead of him.

“The defendant’s actions, in this case, can’t be understood,” Day said. “He took a young man’s life for items that were in his pockets, and he didn’t get much of anything.”

Hughes was to go on trial in September of 2020 and a jury was picked, but Judge Durkin declared a mistrial after some jurors witnessed an emotional outburst by Bell’s mother.

Hughes appealed an effort to try him again, claiming double jeopardy, because a jury was picked for his case. The Seventh District Court of Appeals denied his appeal.

The case was also held up because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hughes did not comment, but Zena said his client was very sorry. There were other people involved in Bell’s death, but Zena said his client was ready to own up for his responsibility in the case.

Hughes also has no prior criminal record, Zena said.

Hughes was arrested shortly after the murder and will get credit for the time he has served in the county jail awaiting the outcome of his case on his prison sentence.

Sean Bell obituary