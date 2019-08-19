Judge rules that man charged with JCC threats cannot possess deadly weapons

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A New Middletown man appeared on a closed-circuit video in Struthers Municipal Court Monday afternoon after threatening the Jewish Community Center in Youngtown.

Reardon is charged with telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing. Police say he posted a video on Instagram of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle with sirens and screams in the background. The caption of the post read, “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”

New Middletown police found a small cache of weapons and ammunition Friday evening after another resident in the village told them about the messages.

Reardon made a name for himself two years ago when he was interviewed for a National Geographic documentary in Charlottesville, Virginia during a racially-charged protest.

In court on Monday, Reardon’s family watched as Judge Dom Leone placed a laundry list of conditions on the defendant on the chance that he may still be able to post his $250,000 bond.

“He’s not to be on social media of any kind and I’m going to make an order that he’s subject to random home visits and searches of his premises, computers, electronics, phones,” said Leone.

The court ordered that 20-year-old James Reardon cannot be in possession of firearms or deadly weapons.

Reardon is also not permitted to be within 500 feet of any Jewish places of worship.

The FBI said the investigation is ongoing. Sources say federal authorities reviewing the case will determine whether more charges will be filed.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on Sept. 14.