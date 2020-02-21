Judge rules recording can be used in former Youngstown mayor’s corruption trial

News

Chuck Sammarone is accused of of taking bribes in exchange for steering contracts to a friend

by: Gerry Ricciutti

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Mahoning County Judge says a tape recording can be used in the corruption trial of former Youngstown Mayor Chuck Sammarone.

Sammarone is facing a bribery charge. He’s accused of of taking bribes in exchange for steering contracts to a friend.

He was indicted along with Valley developer Dominic Marchionda and former city Finance Director Dave Bozanich

Friday morning, Judge Maureen Sweeney ruled a recording made by then-Democratic party Chair Dave Betras concerning a local judge’s race can be used as evidence.

Sammarone’s lawyer had argued the tape should be excluded.

Sammarone is set for trial next month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com