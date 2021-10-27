Judge rules in temporary restraining order request for Boardman Schools’ mask mandate

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County judge overruled objections from a group of parents to the Boardman Local School District’s mask requirements.

Judge Anthony Donofrio wrote the school policy appears to have a rational basis and appears to be in place to allow continued in-person classroom teaching.

He also said the parents’ group failed to demonstrate the mask order is causing irreparable harm.

Calling themselves the Boardman Ohio Parents Group, a group of 10 parents had filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the Boardman School Board and Superintendent Timothy Saxton.

They allege that the district’s mask policy was implemented without authority, is illegal and unreasonable.

The judge denied a temporary restraining order but is allowing a hearing on January 27 for the parent’s group to argue for a permanent restraining order.