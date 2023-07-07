YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The murder conviction of Benny Adams will remain in place after a Mahoning County judge determined the jury in his trial never learned about a prior rape case against him.

Last month, Judge Anthony Donofrio held a hearing where jurors from Adams’ trial 20 years ago were questioned one by one. He had been convicted in the rape and murder of YSU student Gina Tenney in 1985.

Adams and lawyers with the state public defenders’ office claimed information about a prior, unrelated rape conviction had been shared with the jury. But after the hearing, the judge determined none of the jurors had heard about the other case and that Adams is not entitled to another trial.

Adams had a prior rape conviction that happened in Boardman Township in October 1985, but it was not presented in the trial involving Tenney’s murder, according to Mahoning County Prosecutors.

While Tenney’s murder happened in 1985, it wasn’t until 20 years later and with the advent of DNA testing that Adams was ultimately charged with the crime. He is serving a life prison sentence.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.