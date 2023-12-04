YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County Probate Court judge has reappointed two commissioners to the Mill Creek MetroPark Board of Commissioners.

Jeff Harvey and Paul Olivier were originally appointed to the board in 2018. Their terms were set to expire at the end of the year.

With their reappointments, they will each serve another three-year term, according to the board’s bylaws.

According to a news release from Judge Robert Rusu, Jr., who made the reappointments, Harvey and Olivier were originally vetted by a selection committee in 2017. The selection committee included members with direct contact and long-established relationships with the park, he said.

Judge Rusu addressed recent outcry by some residents regarding deer culling at the park and their desire to choose candidates for board seats, but he said he is bound by the Ohio Judicial Code of Conduct, which states that, “A Judge shall not be swayed by public clamor or fear of criticism.”

According to his statement, Harvey and Olivier have served on the board during many positive updates to the park, including completing over $18 million in capital improvements, expanding the park and preserving land, and restructuring the MetroPark Foundation to increase philanthropy with over $1.6 million in permanent endowments, among other successes.

“In looking at the many aspects in management of the Mill Creek MetroPark, this board has proven to work well together and make smart informed decisions pertaining to the park. I am confident that by reappointing Mr. Harvey and Mr. Olivier, the park will continue to grow and prosper and be available for generations to come,” he said.

Park board members receive no compensation for their work as commissioners.