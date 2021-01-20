Judge orders Sharon man under investigation for Capitol entry to stay away from Washington, DC

The order is part of a $10,000 unsecured bond granted in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania for Matthew Perna

PITTSBURGH (WYTV) — A Sharon man under investigation for being in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been ordered to stay away from Washington D.C.

The order is part of a $10,000 unsecured bond granted in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania for Matthew Perna, age unavailable.

Perna had a video hearing Tuesday after FBI agents filed an affidavit detailing an investigation against Perna for being in the Capitol.

The affidavit said investigators served a search warrant for Perna’s Facebook page. Investigators also had a witness identify Perna, the affidavit said.

Perna had his initial court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen S. Kelly.

The affidavit said Perna was featured in another video posted to his Facebook account in which he admitted being in the Capitol building. Perna was also captured inside the Capitol on a video posted on the website for The Daily Motion, according to court documents,

The affidavit said Perna posted several times on his Facebook page about the QAnon conspiracy and is also a supporter of President Donald Trump.

People from all across the country are under investigation for entering the Capitol complex Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to certify the votes for the Electoral College. The Capitol building was entered shortly after a rally in which President Trump and others spoke and said that Trump had really won the election, not incoming President Joe Biden.

There has been no evidence to back up any claims that Biden did not win the election.

Perna is only allowed to go to Washington if he has a court appearance. He is not allowed to leave the district except to meet with his lawyer in Boardman.

A new court date has not yet been scheduled.