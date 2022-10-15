WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A judge ordered approximately 350 guns seized by the Warren Police Department to be destroyed recently.

According to a Facebook post, most of the guns were ordered destroyed after the weapons went through criminal prosecution, were denoted found items, were turned in by citizens or modified to fire illegally.

The guns were destroyed in the electric furnace at Valloutec Steel in Youngstown.

Warren Police Department thanked the Emergency Services Division, Street Crimes Unit, prosecutors and judges for keeping Warren safe.