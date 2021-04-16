Judge not happy with Mercer County woman’s mask habits after being charged in Capitol riot

She has 10 days to respond or be sent back to jail

NEW LEBANON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County woman charged in the Capitol riot on January 6 could be heading back to jail.

According to KDKA, Rachel Powell is currently out of jail but must follow certain conditions.

One of those conditions is wearing a mask outside of her home. Federal Judge Royce Lamberth is threatening to put Powell back in jail for wearing a see-thru mask made of mesh.

The judge says Powell is mocking his court order. A video surfaced online showing her wearing the mesh mask.

She has 10 days to respond or be sent back to jail.