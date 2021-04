Derek Sanders is accused of shooting Dwayne Fields in a parking lot at the Oak Tree Apartments

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard judge ordered a Trumbull County shooting suspect to be held without bond, saying he is a flight risk.

Derek Sanders reportedly missed past court hearings four times. Now, he’s facing felonious assault and weapons charges.

Sanders is accused of shooting Dwayne Fields on Wednesday morning in a parking lot at the Oak Tree Apartments off Hadley Avenue in Liberty.

Police say Fields is still in the ICU for treatment of a gunshot wound.