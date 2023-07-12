WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s a brand new program for women offenders in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court — a specialized court docket geared toward helping women take back their lives.

Judge Cynthia Westcott Rice has been working to launch Women’s Court and says she felt it was needed.

“The problem is, a lot of times, women have suffered a lot of trauma in their life for whatever reason,” Westcott Rice said. “That leads to drug addiction, prostitution, all kinds of problems in their life, and they don’t know how to get out of that cycle.”

The program is for women who haven’t lead a life of crime, but are facing charges related to OVIs, drug abuse or mental illness. They’ll be connected with supportive services, such as drug treatment, counseling, jobs and getting a GED.

Women who qualify will be able to plead into the program or participate in intervention in lieu of conviction where their charges are dismissed if they complete it successfully.

“It’s not a get-out-of-jail-free card, it’s not a way to beat the charges. It’s just a way to try and resolve whatever issues are creating the problem,” Westcott Rice said.

Only program participants are allowed in the courtroom during the sessions, where everyone from the attorneys, deputies and service providers — including mental health and drug counselors — will be women.

“The goal is to make women feel comfortable when they come into the courtroom to face the demons that they’re dealing with, to accept the responsibility for their own behavior, but also to recognize that it’s not the end, it’s not a total failure, we have to keep trying,” Westcott Rice said.

The specialized docket just recently received its initial certification from the Ohio Supreme Court. Its first session was held just this week.

“If we can do more than just put people on probation and say, ‘Be good’ — we’re working with them, we’re helping them we’re talking to ‘them, we’re keeping tabs on them, we’re sending them to counseling sessions and group sessions and peer support meetings,” Westcott Rice said. “There’s just so many ways to encourage them to get clean.”

Currently, three women are enrolled in the program, but Westcott Rice says a few more have already been referred to Women’s Court.