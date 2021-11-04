Judge hands down sentence to former Southington teacher after sex conviction

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Southington teacher learned his sentence Thursday on sex charges involving a former student.

Craig Lefkowitz, 51, will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of sexual battery and one count of compelling prostitution charges.

Trumbull County Judge Ronald Rice handed down the sentence Thursday, saying he “sullied the most sacred trust a teacher can have.”

Lefkowitz also served as the school’s athletic director. He was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student 15 years ago.

According to sentencing notes from the case, Lefkowitz served alcohol to his underage students and allowed them to have parties at his home. During this time, he developed a relationship with one of the students, grooming him to have sex with him and even paying him at times, the court notes state.

When the Sheriff’s Office began its investigation into Lefkowitz, Lefkowitz then bribed the victim so that he wouldn’t report the sexual assaults.

The judge noted during sentencing that the victim in the case has struggled with serious psychological issues as a result of the abuse. The judge also said Lefkowitz hasn’t taken responsibility for the crimes and used his position of authority to manipulate the student.

In addition to serving prison time, Lefkowitz will have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.