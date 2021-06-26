Judge DiSalvo hosts workshop to help people with suspended licenses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Judge Renee DiSalvo of the Youngstown Municipal Court hosted a Steering Clear Suspended License Intervention workshop on Saturday.

The workshop is meant to assist individuals with suspended driver’s licenses.

It provides them with the education and resources needed to get their driving privileges back. Participants were able to speak with a license restoration specialist and a volunteer attorney.

Representatives from local social service agencies were also present to help with employment, child support assistance and sealed records information.

The workshop assisted over 50 participants.

“I’ll never forget this one woman coming to us and crying, she hadn’t had a license for fifteen years. She was able to get a license, she was able to get a job, I mean, it changes people’s lives,” DiSalvo said.

DiSalvo said they’re planning to host a few more workshops this year.