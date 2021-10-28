Judge denies motion by California Palms owner to keep state from shutting him down

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A judge has denied a motion by the owner of the California Palms addiction recovery center to delay the state’s efforts to shut the business down.

Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney made the decision on Thursday, denying Sebastian Rucci’s appeal to an order from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to close the facility by the end of the week.

Three weeks ago, dozens of state and federal agents raided the business.

At the time, we were told authorities were looking for evidence of possible Medicare fraud and other crimes.

Rucci, who said he has done nothing wrong, had previously argued that the state cannot revoke his license without giving him the chance to correct problems that were discovered.

Authorities with the county’s Mental Health Board say the decision essentially shuts the California Palms down, as Rucci will be unable to offer services to his clients or bill for them.

We’re working to get more information on the impact of the decision. Check back for updates on this developing story.