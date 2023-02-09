YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A judge has denied a request for an early release from prison by a man serving a prison sentence for his second sex crime within three years.

Judge Anthony Donofrio Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court denied the motion for Nicholas Sammartino, 23.

Sammartino was sentenced June 1 by Judge Donofrio to three years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl after he pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Sammartino was sentenced to probation in 2019 after he pleaded guilty to trying to meet minors on the internet to have sex. When Sammartino arrived at the meeting he arranged, he was instead met by a police officer.

Sammartino filed his request Monday, and prosecutors filed their opposition to the request Tuesday.