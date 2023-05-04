YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal judge Wednesday consolidated lawsuits filed by the state and the federal government against Norfolk Southern for a February train derailment.

U.S. Judge John Adams gave the order in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

The state, through Attorney General Dave Yost, and the federal government, through the Department of Justice, have each filed suit against the railroad company for the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train which was carrying chemicals, some of which spilled.

A few days after the train derailed, the chemicals, which were still in the rail cars, were burned off rather than removed to prevent an explosion.

The suits by the state and federal government are different than at least three dozen class action suits filed by individuals or businesses. Those cases have also been consolidated and are assigned to U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson.