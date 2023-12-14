YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A big honor Thursday for a group that has completed the justice system’s path, while dealing with personal challenges related to mental health.

Three people saw their charges shredded as they graduated from Mahoning County’s Felony Mental Health Court. It’s a two-year process to get the charges dropped, as they did big and small things to improve their life.

The graduates are now on their way to long-term recovery with no labels.

“It means that they accomplished something in their lives that they probably have never accomplished before, which is a pat on the back for both everybody in this program. For them, they have a whole clean slate. They don’t have to go and report to their new employer. I have a felony record, which is the big thing and helps it opens so many more doors for them that they’ve never had before,” said Judge Maureen Sweeney.

The Mental Health Court has two graduations a year and can only accommodate 30 people in the program at a time.