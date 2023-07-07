YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of the terms of probation for an Austintown woman sentenced Friday on a third-degree felony charge of child endangering is she can not see her child for the five-year term of her probation.

Sierra Yakuvic, 22, was sentenced by Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to the charge in May.

As part of her probation, Yakuvic will serve six months in the Mahoning County Jail and then be transferred to Community Corrections Agency, where she will undergo mental health treatment and counseling.

The probation sentence as well as the jail time was agreed upon by prosecutors and defense attorney John Juhasz.

Judge D’Apolito upheld the recommendation but added in the part that Yakuvic can not see her now 3-year-old daughter until the term of probation is up.

The judge acknowledged that he may not have the legal right to issue such an order and said if that is the case, he will rescind it. However, he said he believes that barring Yakuvic from seeing the child for as long as he can is in the best interests of the child because of the injuries she received while under the care of Yakuvic.

Yakuvic was charged in May 2022 after an investigation by Austintown police that was prompted by a visit to a local hospital where she took the child to be treated for an unspecified injury.

During an examination, medical personnel discovered several previous injuries on the child.

The plea arrangement was made by former Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Day, who recently left the prosecutor’s office for another job and Juhasz, but Assistant Prosecutor Steve Maszczak said he studied the case and stood by Day’s recommendation.

Maszczak said Yakuvic told investigators the child sustained her injuries when she fell down a flight of stairs while carrying the child. That story can not be verified, however, Maszczak said.

He said Yakuvic is a good candidate for probation because she has no prior criminal record and she is currently receiving mental health treatment and counseling, which would be harder to provide in a prison setting.

Juhasz said investigators also could not disprove Yakuvic’s claim that she fell down the steps while carrying the child. He also said the fact she has no criminal record and is undergoing counseling makes her a good candidate for probation and the jail sentence ensures she will be punished.

Juhasz said Yakuvic is a young, single mother who was raised in a poor environment which led to poor parenting skills. He said her child is also borderline autistic, which complicates things because it is hard for the child to give any signs that she is hurting. Juhasz said the parenting classes his client is taking are with the goal of her one day being reunited with her child.

Yakuvic said her goal is to be reunited with her daughter, who, because of her autism, has been placed with several different foster families. She said she wants to get help so she can provide stability for her.

“I just want stability for her,” Yakuvic said. “I don’t want her to keep going through the system.”

“I have not hugged my child in over a year,” Yakuvic said through tears. “I am so ready to be a stable parent.”

Judge D’Apolito said the case is a difficult one for him because while he feels maybe Yakuvic deserves more time, he needs to trust the lawyers on the case, who know the details better than he does.

“This case tests me as a judge because I can not always impose on the parties what I want because of certain aspects,” Judge D’Apolito said. “I have to trust the parties with the resolution.”

However, he did say he thinks because of the number and severity of injuries found on the child, Yakuvic should not be allowed to see her through at least her term of probation. When he made that decision Yakuvic began crying.

“I’m not sure if I can do it, but if I have authority over this case that is my order,” the judge said.