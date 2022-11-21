YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas judge agreed with a magistrate’s ruling that the owner of the Chill-Can plant has breached its contract and owes the city $1.5 million.

The judgment entry by Judge Maureen Sweeney was filed Monday in the Court of Common Pleas court, affirming the ruling against the Joseph Company.

It has been six years since ground was broken for Youngstown’s Chill-Can plant and though there are three buildings, nothing has ever been made.

In October, Law Director Jeff Limbian told WKBN that the city wants to take control of the buildings.

Another hearing may be set to determine any future restitution for damages and injunctive relief, according to the judgment entry.