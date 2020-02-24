Judas Priest taking the stage at Covelli Centre

The Judas Priest heavy metal band performs during the Hell and Heaven music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, May 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)

Pre-sale tickets to the show will be available online 10 a.m. Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Judas Priest announced show dates for their 50 Years of Heavy Metal tour on Monday, including one in Youngstown this fall.

They will be taking the stage with special guest Sabaton on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets to the show will be available online 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday with the passcode: COVELLI.

Public on-sale tickets will be available Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $48.75 to $102.75.

To get tickets, click here.