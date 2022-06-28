HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- Joy Cone is needing more full-time employees.

The Hermitage headquartered business is hiring and holding open interviews for open cookie operator positions.

Joy Cone Co. is hosting open interviews on Tuesday, June 28 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Wednesday, June 29 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The interviews will be held at the Hickory VFW Banquet Center on East State Street in.

All interviewees are asked complete an application at the facility on Lamor Road in Hermitage. Applications can also be found online here. There will also be blank applications available at the event.

The positions are full-time, 12 hour shifts. Starting pay ranges from $19-$25.59.

Joy Cone Co. offers benefits with insurance, a 401 (k) plan, and Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) benefits.