YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bill Johnson will start his new job as president of Youngstown State University on Jan. 22, and he plans to bring a couple of his congressional workers with him.

The two staffers will help Johnson reestablish the YSU Government Affairs Office, according to a YSU representative.

It’s been 10 years since the university had a government affairs office, and YSU is the only state university in Ohio without one.

The endeavor will be led by Johnson staffer Sarah Keeler, of Canfield. She will be the special assistant of government affairs. Maria Bova, of Boardman, will be associate director of government affairs.

Other staffing news includes the naming of Tim Harrington, of Canfield, as President Johnson’s executive assistant. Harrington has been chief operating officer and VP for operations at BOC Water Hydraulics in Salem for the past 10 years.

YSU trustees said when they selected Johnson for the position that they were looking for someone who could have an impact in Washington, D.C. and Columbus.