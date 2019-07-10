Johnny’s restaurant in Boardman plans move further up Market Street

The restaurant's last day at its current location is Saturday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman restaurant has plans to move further up the road.

Johnny’s Fine Food & Spirits, currently located in a plaza on Market Street, will be moving to the plaza that’s also home to Harbor Pet Care and Rick’s Ranchwear at the corner of Route 224 and Market.

The restaurant’s last day at its current location is Saturday. According to a post on Johnny’s Facebook page, they could not reach an agreement with the landlord.

Johnny’s hopes to open at the new location in September.