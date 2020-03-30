John J. McDonough Museum to showcase YSU artwork through virtual exhibit

Usually, the Annual Juried Student Art and Design Exhibition is on display at the museum this time of year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The John J. McDonough Museum is giving community members a chance to celebrate the hard work of YSU’s art students without having to leave their homes.

This year, the McDonough is hosting YSU’s Student Art Association Virtual Exhibition, which they say will help the university continue celebrating the work that art students do while still staying safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The McDonough asked for entries from students and plans to showcase the work on social media. The artwork will be highlighted daily on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.