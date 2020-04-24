John F. Kennedy Catholic recognizes National Honors Society inductees through virtual ceremony

New inductees filmed their pledges, which were also implemented into the video

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Although in-person school activities are canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, John F. Kennedy Catholic School still wanted to recognize some of their scholars.

The school held a virtual National Honors Society induction ceremony on Thursday, giving students the chance to celebrate their successes while at home.

The ceremony was led by Principal Alyse Consiglio, President Joseph Kenneally and Reverend John Michael Lavelle.

Filmed in multiple locations, faculty members spoke about the four pillars of the National Honors Society and recognized current members.

New inductees filmed their pledges, which were also implemented into the video.

They uploaded the virtual ceremony onto YouTube, which can be seen below.

The newest National Honors Society inductees were Cameron Hollobaugh, Robert Plizga, Nathan Bartoe, Cassandra Binion, Chloe Coates, Alex DeSalvo, John Dragos, Deonna Ellis, Emma Gorby, Nia Johnson, Nilah Johnson, Edward Kiernan, Kaycie Martinko, Michael Mauro, Morgan Rieger, Shae Westfall and Liam Wilson.