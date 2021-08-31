JobsNOW: Youngstown Parks and Rec. Office looking to hire multiple positions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s Parks and Recreation Office is looking to hire more positions.

The golf season has plenty of time left, and golfers are enjoying the conditions at Stambaugh Golf Course.

It takes the hard work to keep the grass mowed and the other areas in perfect condition.

The city is hiring more laborers.

“It’s a great position to have. You never know what the day is going to bring, but every day is a different day. It’s really fun,” said Dawn Turnage, who works in Youngstown’s Parks and Recreation Office

The qualifications include being 16 years old, having a driver’s license and high school diploma. The work is part-time with year-round opportunities as well as seasonal opportunities.

The work day would start at Stambaugh.

“And then you’ll get your assignment as to what is needed at one of our parks, whether it be at Wick Park or one of the other 32 locations that we do offer,” Turnage said,

The daily operation includes cleaning, mowing, building upkeep and providing assistance for special events.

The city is also looking for a park coordinator. It wants someone who can help develop, organize and schedule recreational activities at Atkinson Recreation Center.

“Experience running recreation league play would be awesome as well as providing customer service on a daily basis,” Turnage said.

The idea is to develop the center even more and reach the neighborhood, so it remains a shining light in Youngstown.

“Having opportunities to do recreation, sports and programming for our youth and having a place for them to be at is something we are looking to develop there,” Turnage said,

Developing these recreational opportunities is important not only for children but seniors as well. The Atkinson Center is for everyone in Youngstown.

You can apply at the Parks and Recreation Office in City Hall, or online through the city’s website.