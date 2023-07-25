NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – When someone recognizes they need treatment for substance abuse, it’s important they have help. New Day Recovery will be there the entire time. It’s hiring for some very important positions.

The detox center is hiring licensed counselors and CDCAs.

“We need the clinical people that can help them to see a better way to find out how to live sober and how to be a productive member of society,” said Shane Desmith, LSW clinical manager.

New Day started in 2015 with a small facility in Boardman. Now it runs a large detox and residential treatment center in Niles, which opened in April. It also needs RNs and LPNs who play vital roles with clients who come in for treatment.

New Day’s approach includes things like salon services and exercise rooms. The approach centers on people because each one is different. And it wants to hire licensed counselors who feel the same way about the care they provide.

“Our big motto is we don’t want somebody to have to put their battle armor on before they walk in the building. We want somebody to come in with a smile on their face, exhibit some hope and just some passion for the recovery field and just for living a better life,” Desmith said.

New Day offers short and long-term residential treatment. It recognizes that everyone’s journey to recovery is different, but the licensed counselors and nursing staff give you individualized attention.

“They’re very important because we deal with different clients and patients on a daily basis, whether they’re new patients, new clients, or if they’ve been here for a short time or a longer period of time,” said Julie Swauger, chief human resources officer.

New Day Recovery has these open positions at its Niles location, and it has others, too.

You can apply online or in person at New Day Recovery, 5760 Patriot Boulevard, Austintown, Ohio.