JobsNOW: Ohio Living looking to hire multiple positions with hiring event

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Sign-on bonuses are being offered with some positions by a Trumbull County employer.

Ohio Living Lake Vista is holding a hiring event Thursday afternoon at its location in Cortland.

The life plan community has multiple hiring needs for its nursing side as well as cooks, housekeepers, maintenance workers, even an activities assistant.

Applicants can contact Bryan Seward at btseward@ohioliving.org or 330-208-2404 with any questions. More information can also be found on the Ohio Living website.

The hiring event runs from noon to 3 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.