JobsNOW: Mahoning County Children Services looking for passionate special events coordinator

(WKBN) – JobsNOW is helping spread the word about an opening with Mahoning County Children Services. A year ago, First News passed along info on their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. Now, they have a different position to aid the organization’s mission.

Every good event comes down to the details.

Mahoning County Children Services needs a Special Events Coordinator to help plan its events throughout the year, most of which are associated with child welfare.

“You have to have a definite heart for working with children, working on behalf of children, that passion,” said Jennifer Kollar, Mahoning County Children Services public information officer.

The person will coordinate events such as setting up the Pinwheel Garden at Boardman Park to recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month or the Christmas program Gifts for Kids.

The events follow a game plan, but there’s also room for improvement.

“Because events after a while do get a little old, stale, so you’re always looking for that creative spark. So I’m looking for somebody that’s going to bring some ideas,” Kollar said.

There could be ways to make events more exciting or engage different audiences.

Children Services wants to add a new community event, and this would be the new coordinator’s chance to shine.

The hunt is on for somebody who has special event experience, but it can be as simple as planning events for a church, organization, fraternity or sorority.

“So it’s a really great position for somebody that’s starting out in their career, or somebody that’s returning to the workforce,” Kollar said.

The special events coordinator would report to Jennifer Kollar. It’s a full-time job with benefits, including 10 paid holidays.

The events are fun, but mostly it’s about helping children.

“All goes back to that mission, being passionate about helping, advocating on behalf of our county’s most vulnerable and at-risk children. At the end of the day it’s a great place to be,” Kollar said.

You can apply online for the Special Events Coordinator position or at Mahoning County Children Services at 222 West Federal Street on the fourth floor in Youngstown.

You can also contact Susan Babinec, HR Manager, at 330-941-8888 or her email, susan.babinec@jfs.ohio.gov.