BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A locally owned insurance agency is looking to fill a few positions with “top talent.”

Ron Nanosky started The Agent Insurance Services in a basement over 20 years ago. Since then, it’s grown to two locations in Boardman and Salem.

“At The Agent, we’re always looking for top talent,” says Nanosky.

The Agent is looking for three positions, starting with sales agents, who cultivate the ideal clients.

“For those hunters out there who are feeling stuck and not selling to their full potential, this position would be for you,” says Nanosky.

The sales agent is not responsible for claims, endorsements or billing, but they handle other facets of insurance and see growth opportunities.

Nanosky says the sales agent position entails going out to find and uncover individuals whose needs The Agent can meet.

The Agent is also looking for client service agents to dazzle customers with customer service. Some of their work includes yearly policy reviews and completion of the normal policy changes for life events.

“These agents are to advise and help with individual policies they might have,” says Nanosky.

Sales and client service agents need a property casualty license.

The Agent is also hiring assistants who don’t need a license, but do behind-the-scenes work, which is important to the agency’s operation.

Bonuses and incentives come with the positions.

It’s a team approach, and The Agent promises a fun environment.

“You have 86,400 seconds in a day. What are you going to do with those seconds at The Agent? Do you have the grit, the focus, the determination, the hustle to perform? Then you’ll do well here,” says Nanosky.

The Agent Insurance Services will accept online applications. It has a career page on its website. A link is available at JobsNow.