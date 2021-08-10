JobsNOW: Local schools looking for educational assistants, bus drivers

(WKBN) – As the school year is getting closer, there is still opportunity to get hired before the first day of classes. The classroom is an important place, and teachers can use help. Educational assistants are needed to help to provide support.

“They’re helpful in supporting students, specifically in a one-on-one, so students with different abilities sometimes need help to be engaged in a general education setting,” said Carolyn Lorenzi, special education supervisor.

Educational assistants assist the teacher.

It’s a seven and a half-hour day, five days a week. The position follows the nine-month school calendar.

They’re typically used to support special education students.

The position needs just a high school diploma and GED, plus passing background checks.

The position can cause many to realize they want to become teachers.

“You help them be successful and interact in their community and in their school. It’s a very rewarding position. We have several of our aides that go on to complete their college degree to become teachers,” Lorenzi said.

The ESC of Eastern Ohio works with 18 school districts. It also wants to attract bus drivers, which have some flexibility besides the morning and afternoon pickup.

“There is always a need for sporting events, field trips, that you could bid on and receive them, and that’s hopefully extra hours for you,” said Sandy Furano, director of MVRCOG

You need a CDL, but there’s still opportunity if you don’t have one.

“Still reach out because there are some districts that are willing to help you get that CDL,” Furano said.

Your application for either of these positions can reach 18 local school districts.

For more information, call Sandy Furano at 330-533-8755 ext. 1113 or email her at s.furano@esceasternohio.org.