Job growth rate in Valley lowest among Ohio metro areas

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A report from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services shows that job growth in the Youngstown/Warren metro area is falling behind other metropolitan areas in the state.

According to the report, job growth is expected to grow in Akron (0.35%), Dayton (0.85%), Toledo (0.88%), Cleveland-Elyria (1.08%), Canton-Massillon (1.29%), Cincinnati (1.45%) and Columbus (2.05%).

Job growth in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman area has a negative annual growth rate projected at -0.74%.

Nonfarm jobs in December for the Youngstown-metro area stood at 213,700, a 0.05% decrease from November.

The numbers are much better statewide. Nonfarm jobs across the state was just over 5.6 million in December 2019, which is up 0.2% for the month and 0.5% for the year.

The number of initial claims for unemployment in the Youngstown-metro area December was 1,368 claims, 16.5% less than the number of claims filed last month, but 11.7% more than last year.