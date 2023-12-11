GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – After three and a half decades of attending Girard City Council meetings, Jim Melfi attended his last one as an elected official Monday night.

Melfi recited the Pledge of Allegiance before the meeting and then took his seat for the last time as mayor.

He addressed the council about his 35 years with Girard, 11 as treasurer and 24 as mayor. He talked about his early years as mayor and how the city struggled to recover from fiscal emergency.

He thanked what he called Girard’s dedicated city employees and compared being the mayor of a city with having an extra child.

“My son, who’s now 30, was six years old when I became mayor. So I tried not to neglect my children because I had this responsibility but I will admit that the city was my fourth child,” Melfi said.

Melfi will be replaced by Girard School Board president and city treasurer Mark Zuppo, who will take office on Jan. 1.