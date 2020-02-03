Jim Gaffigan brings comedy act to Covelli Centre

Comedian Jim Gaffigan is bringing the "The Pale Tourist" act to the Covelli Centre this summer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Comedian Jim Gaffigan is bringing the “The Pale Tourist” act to the Covelli Centre this summer.

The show is scheduled for Friday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. online only with the password: COMEDY.

Public on-sale tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com and at the Southwoods Health Box Office.

Ticket prices are $59.75 and $49.75

Gaffigan is a four-time Grammy-nominated comedian, two-time New York Times bestselling, and two-time Emmy top touring performer.

In addition to his standup routine, Gaffigan has appeared in multiple films showcased at the Sundance Film Festival.

Gaffigan recently released his 7th stand up special, “Quality Time” with Amazon and is only one of ten comedians in history to sell out Madison Square Garden.