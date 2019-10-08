Jewish community observes solemn day of Yom Kippur with service and fasting

People make amends for their behavior over the last 12 months and look for ways to improve in the future

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This is a solemn occasion for those of the Jewish faith around the world as they observe Yom Kippur, or the “day of atonement.”

It's the holiest day of the entire year in Judaism. People make amends for their behavior over the last 12 months and look for ways to improve in the future.

Congregations, such as Rodef Sholom on Youngstown’s north side, will gather Tuesday evening at sundown and fast for 24 hours as part of the observance.

“It’s actually a 10-day period beginning with Rosh Hashanah, which is the Jewish New Year,” Rabbi Franklin Muller said. “It’s a whole time of introspection and soul-searching as to how we can be better in the coming year, so it’s really a 10-day period culminating with Yom Kippur.”

As part of Tuesday evening’s service, Rabbi Muller will focus on gun violence and anti-Semitism in his sermon.