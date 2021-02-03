Jewish Community centers partners with senior agency to deliver meals

Under the Older Americans Act and the Emergency Pandemic Order, home delivery of frozen meals are available at no cost

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Since the beginning of the pandemic, one organization has given out more than 100,000 free meals to older adults throughout Mahoning County and northern Columbiana County.

It’s all thanks to The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown and Jewish Family Services.

The groups partnered with Direction Home of Eastern Ohio to expand their mobile meals program

during this time when people needed help more than ever.

Under the Older Americans Act and the Emergency Pandemic Order, home delivery of frozen meals are available at no cost. They are able to provide five frozen meals a week to any adult over 60 years of age. Disabled children living in the home of someone age 60 or older also qualify for a meal.

For more information, or to sign up for meal delivery, call Jewish Family Services at (330) 746-7929.