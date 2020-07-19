Jewish Community Center to host sand sculpting competition in Youngstown

Organizer's say that people can do whatever they want with their castle or sculpture

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – You might not be heading to the beach this year because of COVID-19, but one local organization is trying to bring a bit of the beach to Youngstown Sunday.

If you never had the opportunity to build a sand castle in northeast Ohio, Sunday is your chance thanks to the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

It is their first of what they say will be an annual sand sculpting competition held at their Logan Campus.

Organizer’s say that wanted to find a way to get people outside, in a situation where they can be safe and socially distance.

The competition gets started at 1 p.m. and it’s open to anyone who registered for it. But people can still enter the day of if there is space.

There will be three categories judged: adult, children (ages 10 and under) and youth (11-17).

There’s not required theme, it’s self expression. The groups can kind of chose what they want to build. They’ll be judged by one viewable side, so as long as they tell us which they side they want the sculpture viewed at that’s the side that will be judged. And it’s a really great opportunity for people to get creative and do whatever they want. It can be a castle, it can be some sort of theme,” said Hunter Thomas with the Jewish Community Center.

Organizer’s wanted to bring a little bit of that experience to Youngstown, knowing that many people are opting out of a beach trip this year.

“I think it’s really cool to be able to jump in the pool and then get out and spend some time putting your toes in the sand. And being able to get that real summer experience even when we are stuck in our home areas,” said Thomas.

Thomas also added that the JCC will be hosting a sand volleyball tournament, so if building a castle isn’t enough time on the sand people can take part in that too